Judging panel announced for Crypto AM 2021 Awards

Greetings from Barcelona!

I’m taking a break from Mallorca to meet up with World Mobile CEO Micky Watkins. I’ll also be taking the opportunity to visit Alfred Moesker who owns the first business in the world to have accepted ADA as a method of payment.

I shall look forward to taking part in a podcast recording in Alfred’s new dedicated room.

Meanwhile it gives me great pleasure to announce the fully independent panel of Judges for the Crypto AM Awards 2021 which are being held on 30 September.

Led by Head Judge Rob Gaskell of Appold the panel are:

As soon as they have held their initial meeting and confirmed the fourteen award categories, Crypto AM Editor Darren Parkin will be publishing an article introducing the Judges in more detail, revealing this year’s categories and procedure for entry.

And finally, TotemFi who appeared in Crypto AM Spotlight just before their token generation event, today launches its Mainnet Open Beta.

Having set out to disrupt the DeFi predictions space, TotemFi’s platform launch represents the culmination of the project’s mission and vision:

‘Non-punitive prediction markets where users don’t incur losses if their predictions are inaccurate, and a protocol which pays rewards in BTC as well as native tokens, to drive real value for users.’

I’ve kept a beady eye on them ever since so I thought I’d say congratulations and good luck to team Totem!

Crypto at a glance

Bitcoin flagged a little after its incredible recent run over the last month, with the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap currently down slightly since this time yesterday to almost $47k. Can it gather the energy for another run to $50k?

The Bitcoin price has now climbed more than 50 per cent in less than a month, up from lows of $29k in July. Commentators argue that this type of rapid price movement will naturally lead to profit-taking, as investors look to sell for a return on their investment.

The drop is echoed by a wider fall across the crypto markets, with the total market cap dipping back below $2 trillion again today. Ethereum is down two per cent today, currently changing hands for just over $3.2k. XRP and Cardano are also down today after impressive recent runs, although both are still up more than 40 per cent over the past seven days.

Of the major cryptocurrencies, the only one starting in the green today is Solana, which continues its breakout to new all-time highs. It’s up another 17 per cent at time of writing to around $72,50. Solana is increasingly emerging as a challenger to Ethereum as the blockchain of choice for building decentralised applications, with the value of all the tokens staked in Solana-based decentralised finance applications approaching $2 billion. It’s only just recently entered the top 10, but can its innovative proof of history consensus mechanism see it outstrip other so-called Ethereum killers such as Polkadot (DOT)?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,987,533,034,463.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 16 August, 2021, at a price of $46,004.48, down from $47,047.00 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $47,998.10 and the daily low was $45,700.32.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $12,254.40. In 2019, it closed at $10,231.74.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $860.81 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.389 trillion and Facebook is $1.033 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $31,293,873,482 down from $33,898,353,330. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 55.65%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 72.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.25, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 64.26. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I approached #Bitcoin as a great open-source project. After some time, I also got interested in the monetary innovation that it represents, and I am still discovering amazing new things every day.” – Jehudi Castro Sierra, advisor to the President of Colombia

What they said yesterday

Lazer eyes into hyperdrive…

Ted Cruz is really getting into this…

Must read…

GUESS WHAT–it may have surprised Washington DC that "#bitcoin fans are suddenly a political force," but most folks don't yet realize that we're an even bigger economic force. That'll be an even bigger, more important surprise.💪https://t.co/S6eML6p4Fo — Caitlin Long 🔑 (@CaitlinLong_) August 16, 2021

