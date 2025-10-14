Joy ready to Thrive again with Wong in the saddle

Joy Of Spring is a two-time winner at Happy Valley.

HAPPY Valley in Hong Kong hosts an attractive nine-race card on Wednesday, with a couple of strong nine-furlong handicaps and a competitive sprint handicap over six furlongs at 3.15pm.

Trainers Mark Newnham, David Hayes and Caspar Fownes continue to dominate in the early stages of the trainers’ championship race – the three of them were on the scoresheet again at Sha Tin on Sunday – while legendary handler Tony Cruz has bounced back to form by saddling six winners in the past week.

In terms of jockeys, Zac Purton continues to put further daylight between himself and his nearest pursuers, with the eight-time Hong Kong champion jockey having ridden 11 winners since the end of September.

The Zac-Man may be in a league of his own but spare a thought for British pilots Richard Kingscote and David Probert, who are both still looking for their first winner of the season, and Matthew Poon who must have forgotten what it’s like to be in the winners’ circle.

The ‘Poon Train’ and last season’s winner of the Tony Cruz Award has not tasted success since the beginning of June, with his losing sequence presently standing at 130 rides.

You can guarantee when leading trainer Mark Newnham and top jockey Purton combine, punters will take note and form an orderly queue at the betting counters.

The partnership team up with Excellence Value, who steps up in distance in the Lung Cheung Handicap (3.50pm) over nine furlongs and is certain to be a popular choice.

The son of Fastnet Rock was strong at the finish when threading his way through rivals to place fifth over the extended mile last month and looks sure to appreciate a step up in trip.

This is not a one-horse race however, with the likes of Highland Rahy, Wrote A New Page and notably JOY OF SPRING in opposition.

Read more County can be crowned Monarch of the Valley

It is easy to be a ‘grandstand jockey’ but Vincent Ho fell well below his best standards, when caught too far out of his ground and setting dual course-and-distance winner Joy Of Spring an impossible task at Sha Tin on his last start.

The fact he was only beaten just over two lengths back in eighth place, after suffering an interrupted passage down the home straight, speaks volumes about his performance, and with top claiming rider Ellis Wong back in the saddle, he can now gain compensation.

It is anyone’s guess who is going to win the Hok Yuen Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs, with so many question marks relating to many of the leading fancies.

It may be worth taking a chance with the Dennis Yip-trained THRIVING BROTHERS, who has undoubted ability but hasn’t been able to show his true form after being burdened with either awkward or outside gates in recent contests.

Having finished just under a length fourth to smart speedster Regal Gem from a wide draw in July, this former course-and-distance winner finally gets his chance to shine from a favourable gate two.

POINTERS

Thriving Brothers e/w 3.15pm Happy Valley

Joy Of Spring 3.50pm Happy Valley