It’s in my Nature to take on jollies with Arecibo

Arecibo (green cap) finished second in last year’s King’s Stand Stakes

THERE’S certainly a very international feel to this year’s Royal Ascot and no more so than in the King’s Stand Stakes (3.40pm).

Both Nature Strip and Golden Pal have proven their class in their native homelands of Australia and America, but now must prove they can strut their stuff on these shores.

Nature Strip is an eight-time Group One winner Down Under and heads to Royal Ascot on the back of a commanding three-and-a-quarter-length victory in the T J Smith Stakes at Randwick last time.

That was the seven-year-old’s third consecutive victory in that contest and the manner of the win suggested he’s still a serious animal despite his age.

That victory came on a right-handed track, but he also has victories over five and six furlongs on the straight track at Flemington, so today’s set-up should hold no fears.

Chris Waller’s gelding is clearly immensely talented and, having seen him in the flesh, I can tell you he’s an absolute monster of a horse.

However, he has had to travel across the world and his last two runs have come on much softer ground than he’ll encounter today.

His leading market rival Golden Pal is no stranger to British shores having run twice here already in the 2020 Norfolk and 2021 Nunthorpe.

He was only just touched off in the Norfolk in a race that has proved a very poor renewal and then ran no sort of race at York, so there have to be question marks, especially at around the 7/2 mark.

Welsey Ward’s colt won the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint in good style last season and warmed up for this with a dominant Group Two win at Keeneland on his seasonal bow, though I’m far from convinced by those performances.

The four-year-old seems to prefer a bend as those victories showed and I’m not entirely sure Ascot plays to his strengths, so of the two I prefer Nature Strip at 9/4 with William Hill.

However, with suspicions of a massive pace burn-up, I’m going to take a bit of a flyer with one in the form of ARECIBO.

Both Golden Pal and Nature Strip will go from the front and that will really suit Robert Cowell’s runner, who loves it when he has a good pace to aim at.

He might be around the 50/1 mark, but let’s not forget he was second in this race last year, and has a fine record at the Berkshire track, with three second-placed finished from five starts.

Despite being seven now, he showed the fire still burns bright when running well in the Temple Stakes behind King’s Lynn and Twilight Calls last time.

The international raiders might be far too good, but with plenty of firms offering decent place terms and the nature of the race likely to suit, there’s plenty to suggest that Arecibo can hit the frame or even better.

He’s 50/1 with four places, but I wouldn’t put anyone off using Hills’ Pick Your Places and taking five at 28/1.

Of the remainder, I respect both the aforementioned King’s Lynn and Twilight Calls.

They’ll both enjoy the red-hot pace that Golden Pal and Nature Strip look sure to set and could easily pick up the pieces if the international contenders go too fast out in front.

POINTERS

Arecibo ew 3.40pm Ascot