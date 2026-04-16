Square Mile authority tries to strip Andrew of City freedom

The Royal Family has stripped Andrew of his titles

A group of senior City of London officials have invited Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to relinquish his Freedom of the City, six months after the Royal Family stripped him of his royal titles.

A spokesperson for the City of London said that members of the Square Mile’s local authority confirmed on Thursday had written to the former royal, asking whether he would hand over the honorary title, whose origins can be traced back to the Middle Ages.

“Elected Members have today agreed to write to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, inviting him to formally relinquish the Freedom,” the spokesperson said.

“They will consider the response received, if any, at a future meeting and determine what action may be taken.”

The body, which acts as a local authority in London’s financial district, had been coming under increasing pressure to strip the Freedom of the City from Andrew. The former Duke of York’s Freedom was one of the few official titles he still retained, after the King removed all his brother’s royal honours when the true depths of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was laid bare.

But in the statement released on Thursday, the City of London Corporation said they were unable to unilaterally strip him of the title it bestowed on him in 2012 because he had inherited it from someone it through a process known as ‘patrimony’.

“Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received the Freedom of the City of London in 2012 by virtue of patrimony, which is inherited as the child of a Freeman and constitutes a legal right,” the spokesperson said.

“Applications via patrimony are not considered or endorsed by our elected Members, and there is no effective legal mechanism to remove this type of Freedom.”

Freedom of the City one of Andrew’s last remaining titles

The letter is the latest blow in what has been a historic fall from grace for Mount-Batten Windsor, which reached its climax when in February he became the first royal in modern history to be arrested.

Andrew was taken into police custody for questioning on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after the so-called Epstein files appeared to show he had allegedly sent Epstein commercially sensitive information while working as a government trade envoy.

Andrew has always denied the allegations.

The Freedom of the City of London is an ancient honour which is believed to date back to the 11th century. Being a ‘freeman’ originally dictated a person was not owned by a feudal lord, giving its holders the right to trade and make money in an area that then then made up vast majority of London.

The title has now become more symbolic.

Andrew could not be reached for comment.