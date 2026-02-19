Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct

(Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, the BBC has reported.

It comes after increasing pressure on the former Prince after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer this morning said “nobody was under the law”.

Police were understood to be weighing up allegations that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had trafficked a woman to the UK for Mountbatten-Windsor. But the BBC has reported Thursday’s arrest is solely related to any alleged misconduct in public office.

Last week Buckingham Palace issued a statement that King Charles had “profound concerns” over new allegations emerging around his brother and would “stand ready to support” if approached by the police.

Scrutiny on the former royal had intensified since the latest drop of the Epstein files from the US Department of Justice.

The news comes on Mountbatten-Windsor’s birthday, who turns 66 today. The ousted royal has consistently and strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

Read below: Police statement in full

A Thames Valley police statement has been issued, which reads as follows:

“As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.

“Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

This is a breaking news story and is being actively updated.