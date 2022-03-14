Ireland to end Ultima drought with Ben Dundee

Vintage Clouds winning last year’s Ultima Handicap Chase with Discordantly (multi-coloured silks) finishing sixth

CHELTENHAM’S opening handicap, the Ultima Handicap Chase (2.10pm) hasn’t been a strong race for the Irish in recent years, and you have to go back to 2006, when Dun Doire won, to find their last winner.

They have a strong hand this year, though, and Gordon Elliott’s duo Floueur and Death Duty look to have obvious chances, but at single figure odds there might be better value elsewhere.

BEN DUNDEE ran a big race last time out in a valuable Leopardstown handicap at Christmas and looked set to land the spoils when jumping the last in front.

He kept on strongly up the run in but was just run down in the final 100-yards by the well treated School Boy Hours, a horse strongly fancied for the Kim Muir later in the week.

Past Cheltenham form tends to rise to the fore in these big handicaps and Ben Dundee has run two good races here in the last three seasons.

In 2019, he finished third behind A Plus Tard in the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase and then 12 months later came home fifth in the Plate off a mark of 147.

Andrew Lynch’s 10-year-old gets in here off the same mark and this race looks to have been the target for some time.

Given his experience of big field handicaps and past course form, he looks well worth chancing each-way at 18/1 with Paddy Power who are offering six places.

Jessie Harrington has been out of form for much of the season, but the signs are that her yard may be turning the corner.

In the last few weeks, she’s had two winners from 10 runners, a Navan Grade Two and a valuable handicap at Leopardstown withDISCORDANTLY.

This horse ran a fine race in the Ultima last year off a mark of 142, when sticking on for sixth behind winner Vintage Clouds.

He is only a pound higher this year and while last year he came to Cheltenham on the back of unseating and then falling, he arrives in better form after a convincing win at Leopardstown 10 days ago.

That came over a trip of two-miles-five-and-a-half-furlongs, but this son of Salutino has proved himself to be versatile, winning over further and placing over three miles.

If this race doesn’t come too soon, he could outrun his odds of 25/1.

Only seven runners go to post in the finale on day one, the Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Chase (5.30pm), and this really does look to be at the mercy of the Irish.

Run Wild Fred is the right favourite and has strong claims after his second in Grade One company at Leopardstown over Christmas.

He beat VANILLIER by 10 lengths on that occasion, but there could be better to come from Gavin Cromwell’s seven-year-old now stepping up in trip.

He won the Albert Bartlett at last year’s Festival and if there’s one thing this horse does it’s stay.

Hugely experienced pilot Derek O’Connor, who won this race in 2016 with Minella Rocco, takes the ride.

At 9/2 with William Hill, Vanillier looks to offer more value than the front two, Run Wild Fred and Stattler.

POINTERS

Ben Dundee e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham

Discordantly e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham

Vanillier 5.30pm Cheltenham