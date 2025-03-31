Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Munster ready for La Rochelle

In the lead up to the 2024-25 Investec Champions Cup round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of this week’s knockouts.

Team of the week: Munster, Ireland

It hasn’t been a smooth season for Munster: they’ve won seven and lost seven matches in their domestic URC and won two and lost two in the Investec Champions Cup pool stages.

But at the weekend, in a local Irish derby against Connacht at the iconic Páirc Mhic Éil, they came out 24-30 winners despite being a man down for most of the game after Alex Nankivell received a red card.

It was testament to the side’s ability to stick with the plan and stay in the game, even while they’re between permanent head coaches at the moment.

And it will put them in good stead ahead of this weekend, when they take on former player Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle side over the English Channel.

La Rochelle aren’t what they used to be but have earned a home tie in the round of 16, and can often find a way to win in this competition when nothing but a loss looks possible.

It’ll be a huge challenge for Munster but they look to be finding some form.

Champions Cup who’s hot…

Benetton prepared for their first ever knockout tie in the Champions Cup with an impressive home victory over Cardiff. They take on Castres Olympique, who are usually formidable at home.

Sale Sharks have the squad to cause an upset and have history in beating heavy favourites. Their win over Northampton on Friday is a good appetiser for their attempt to beat champions Toulouse on Sunday.

…and who’s not

RC Toulon know they’ll be playing a weakened Saracens this weekend after the Londoners said they’d rest players. But they haven’t warmed up well, losing 28-26 to Castres at the weekend.

Harlequins have a tough old tie this weekend, heading to Croke Park to take on Leinster. They struggled to compete with Bath last weekend, though, losing 47-28 at the Rec.

