Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Itoje for British and Irish Lions captain?

In the lead up to the 2024-25 Investec Champions Cup round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of April’s knockouts.

Player of the week: Maro Itoje, Saracens

For a long time no other name but Caelan Doris had been mentioned in the British and Irish Lions captaincy discussion but after the Six Nations Saracens’ Maro Itoje has certainly put his hand up.

The England stalwart was superb in his side’s 68-14 demolition of Wales on Super Saturday having been made captain by coach Steve Borthwick before the tournament.

But Itoje has long been a leader for Saracens, playing a key role in their previous Investec Champions Cup final victories.

And he will need to be on his England form when his club heads to Toulon next month for their round of 16 match.

The trip to the south of France will really test a Saracens side who have fluctuated in performance this season, but any victory will undoubtedly see Itoje playing a crucial role.

Champions Cup who’s hot…

Jack Crowley’s future at Munster may still be in doubt, with Champions Cup team Leicester Tigers sniffing around the Irish No10, but he was great in Rome for the men in green. Munster face La Rochelle in the round of 16.

Tom Curry usually gets the plaudits he deserves but his brother Ben doesn’t. The latter was superb, however, for England at the weekend and will be a key figure when Sale Sharks take on Toulouse.

…and who’s not

Leicester Tigers’ Tommy Reffell was unable to make much impact for an already bruised Wales when he was subbed on. But the back row can perform to a much higher standard and will need to when his side face Glasgow.

Ben White has been superb for Toulon this season and he was one of Scotland’s better players in defeat to France. But he, with No10 Finn Russell, was unable to inspire a Scottish attack to intimidate the hosts. His side takes on Saracens in the round of 16.

