Inside Finsbury Circus Gardens, the City’s biggest green space

Our Toast the City Awards are celebrating the City’s top spots and takes place this October. This week: the redesigned Finsbury Circus Gardens.

If the Square Mile were to be designed today, it would feature a lot more green space. It wasn’t until the middle of the last century that architects realised the importance of nature in city centres, and the Square Mile – along with loads of metropolises around the world – is trying hard to adapt and become more liveable. The best example of how urban planning is evolving to incorporate more nature is the Finsbury Circus Gardens development.

Finsbury Circus Gardens is the biggest and oldest patch of public garden in London. First opened in 1607, the area was redesigned in 1815 to feature distinctive plane trees and the City of London’s only Japanese Pagoda tree.

Newly renovated again for the first time in over 100 years in 2025, it’s a stretch to suggest the Gardens transport you away from the City, but they are nice enough to make a lunch break feel more relaxing than it used to.

The central lawn remains and is framed by a new circular walkway with plenty of benches and dining tables for outdoor lunching. Deep flowerbeds are filled with tropical flora like palm trees and ferns and there are wildflowers in a spray of multi colours to enhance biodiversity. Elsewhere, a folly contains a historic water fountain and a red marble feature from the Cattle Trough Association draws the eye on the other side of the park.

The Finsbury Circus Gardens was designed by the London-based architecture studio Realm, who collaborated with Studio Weave for the office structures and the firm Architecture 00. The new space was commissioned by the City of London Corporation who have been working to improve the City’s green spaces. Last year their Jubilee Gardens refurbishment in Houndsditch welcomed 15 new trees, as well as shrubs and perennials, providing new habitats for pollinators and wildlife. Log and stone piles provide new homes to invertebrates, and the Gardens will also feature new seating areas and better access for visitors.

“These improvements will help boost the City’s biodiversity and its resilience to the impacts of climate change, along with the installation of new, sustainable drainage to reduce the risk of flooding,” a press representative for the City of London Corporation exclusively told City A.M.