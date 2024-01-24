City of London gets more green space with new £680k project

The City of London is getting some more much-needed green space

Jubilee Gardens on Houndsditch in the City of London is about to undergo a ten-month refurbishment to increase the area’s green space.

The City of London Corporation has long been aware of the City’s need to increase the Square Mile’s recreational areas. The largest green area in the City, Finsbury Circus Gardens, is also currently undergoing renovation work to improve green spaces.

The £680,000 project at Jubilee Gardens will welcome 15 new trees, as well as shrubs and perennials, providing new habitats for pollinators and wildlife. Log and stone piles will provide new homes to invertebrates, and the Gardens will also feature new seating areas and better access for visitors.

“These improvements will help boost the City’s biodiversity and its resilience to the impacts of climate change, along with the installation of new, sustainable drainage to reduce the risk of flooding,” a press representative for the City of London Corporation exclusively told City A.M.

The renovation is expected to take 10 months, meaning the Gardens will be closed to the public for the majority of 2024.

The renovation is part of the City Corporation’s Climate Action Strategy, which aims to have the Square Mile achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Natural Environment Board, Caroline Haines, said: “Open spaces in the City of London are not only hugely important for people’s health and wellbeing, they also play a vital role in increasing the Square Mile’s biodiversity and resilience against climate change.”

Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Streets and Walkways Sub-Committee, Graham Packham, said: “As well as providing important climate benefits, improving our public spaces will support our vision for Destination City, making the Square Mile a world-leading leisure destination that visitors from all over the world can enjoy.”

The City Corporation manages over 11,000 acres of open space in London and southeast England, including Epping Forest, Hampstead Heath and over 180 smaller sites in the Square Mile, investing over £38m a year in their upkeep. There are no major park spaces in the Square Mile, but it has 150 smaller recreational spaces, including Jubilee Gardens, London’s oldest park.

Read more: The road towards a greener, cleaner Square Mile

Read more: Broadgate break: New 1.5 acre park opens in the heart of the City as workers flock back into the Square Mile