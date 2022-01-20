Broadgate break: New 1.5 acre park opens in the heart of the City as workers flock back into the Square Mile

The first City workers strolled through the Square Mile’s newest park this morning as the 1.5-acre Exchange Square, located at Broadgate, opened for the public after an extensive revamp.

The park, part of a £1.5bn revamp of the square, quadruples the amount of green space at Broadgate and creates a new outdoor space for workers and the wider community.

Exchange Square includes 420 square metres of lawned areas, as well as new retail and event space.

“Exchange Square is a brilliant addition to London’s green spaces, and has a unique position within the City of London,” said an enthusiastic Matthew Webster, Head of Environmental, British Land.

“This new, green space has been designed to enhance both physical and mental health in a variety of ways, through providing an area for tranquillity, opportunities for social interaction or through encouraging and making it easy for people to visit and move through the space,” Webster added.