‘They nailed it!’: Designers of Exchange Square by Liverpool Street Station awarded for ‘transforming’ area

Jury photo of Exchange Square

A new park located in Liverpool Street has won an architectural award for its efforts injecting fresh greenery and leisure space into the busy Square Mile.

Exchange Square, which is situated at the back of Liverpool Street, was awarded ‘Building of the Year’ by the Worshipful Company of Chartered Architects’ (WCCA) – with the masterminds behind the project, DSHDA, accepting the gong.

The space is bordered by the structural arch of SOM’s Exchange House, featuring a cafe pavilion with a green roof, lawns, soft landscaping by horticulture specialists, and new seating overlooking the platforms of Liverpool Street Station.

The jury chose a project as they believed it had “transformed” the area behind Liverpool Street Station into a 1.5-acre landscape of “biodiverse planting, sculptural terraces, flowing water and café life”.

The judges report said that Exchange Square is an “exemplary piece” of urban design, landscape and architecture by DSDHA, “transforming the area between the back of Liverpool Street Station and the spectacular Exchange House building, part of the original Broadgate development”.

“The building is now at grade following a remodelling of the entire space to provide easier routing, with terraced seating which is already hugely successful in attracting both workers and locals.

“They nailed it,” commented one juror about the design.