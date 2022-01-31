City comeback: Broadgate Quarter almost fully occupied as office workers return to Square Mile

City office block Broadgate Quarter has edged closer to full occupation, in another sign of the Square Mile’s revival.

There is now less than one per cent of office space available at the 456,000 sq ft development, which is situated on the corner of Snowden Street and Worship Street.

Office workers have flooded back into the City this week after the government dropped its instruction for people to work from home where possible.

One company to commit to a presence in the City is accountancy firm Moore Kingston Smith, which agreed a 12-year lease on 21,520 sq ft on level six of the Appold Street building.

Another firm to take up space in the Broadgate Quarter campus is healthcare solutions provider Acacium Group, which has inked a 15-year lease on 28,000 sq ft on level four at Appold Street.

A stone’s throw away, investment bank Cowen has signed a 10-year lease re-gear and expansion for the 14,349 sq ft of office space on level 11 at the One Snowden Street building.

The building is owned by real estate funds managed by Blackstone and managed by Blackstone’s real estate services platform, Revantage Europe.

Ed Hodgson, Revantage Europe’s managing director, said: “Broadgate Quarter has attracted exceptional occupier interest, and we are pleased to begin the year welcoming two new fantastic companies to the campus, while accommodating the expansion of a third.

“The diversity of these businesses is indicative of our wider tenant base and testimony to the broad appeal of both the quality of office space and amenities, and the location which straddles the financial heartland of the City and the tech hub of Shoreditch.”