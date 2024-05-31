Galliford Try secures bumper contract to rebuild controversial immigration centre

Galliford Try has won a £70m contract to rebuild a controversial immigration detention centre

Construction firm Galliford Try has secured the contract to extend a controversial immigration detention camp in Oxfordshire.

The £70m contract will see the London-listed construction firm construct a 400-bed “immigration removal” centre on the site of a former, closed facility near Kidlington.

The rebuild of Campsfield House has been controversial, with the local MP at the time – now standing for re-election – Layla Moran saying it was “a disgraceful decision by the Home Office and I will fight it every step of the way”.

The site was previously closed in 2018 due to concerns over living standards for those in detention.

Galliford Try also secured a second contract underway will be used to take on a £31m PRIDE II project in RAF Wyton with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

The construction group said the scheme will include the renovation of new and existing office space for UK Strategic Command.

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking said both initiatives are in “key markets” for its growth strategy and are “testament” to its reputation of collaborations with the organisations.

Hocking added: “We are delighted to be working with our partners at the MOJ, Home Office and DIO on these two significant projects.

“These appointments, in key markets for our Sustainable Growth Strategy, are testament to our strong track record in collaborating successfully with both organisations, and we look forward to working with all the stakeholders to create high-quality outcomes for all those involved.”

Galliford Try had a productive year last year as it reported a “positive outlook” and a growth target of £1.6bn by 2026.

The company’s diverse portfolio means it has not been hit as hard as UK housebuilders who have seen their earnings ravished by weak buyer demand.