Galliford Try wins second contract in two days with £90m Buckinghamshire road

Construction firm Galliford Try has won an £88.9m contract to build a road in Buckinghamshire, its second award in two days.

The London-listed company will begin work on the South East Aylesbury Link Road Contract (SEALR), a 1.1 mile dual carriageway aimed at easing congestion in nearby towns.

The new route will link the A413 Wendover Road with the Stoke Mandeville Relief Road and includes construction of three roundabout junctions.

“The Local Authority sector is a key focus for our infrastructure business, and we have strong track record in constructing major link roads throughout the country,” Bill Hocking, chief executive of Galliford Try, said.

“We look forward to working with Buckinghamshire Council to deliver the high-quality infrastructure that will make a real difference to the local community.”

Galliford on Monday announced it had won a separate £400m tender to deliver south-west utility firm Wessex Water’s six-year investment plan.

Shares in the group are up over 30 per cent this year to date.

However, the firm is still awaiting publication of its annual results, which were delayed last week after auditor BDO requested more time to complete its checks.

Galliford said at the time it had entered the year with a “high quality £3.8bn order book… with 92 per cent of expected full-year revenue already secured.”

“The board is confident in the outlook for the current financial year and is encouraged by the momentum in framework and sector wins, which align with the strategy to 2030 outlined in May 2024, and underpins the opportunity to deliver further strong performances and sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.”