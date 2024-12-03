I predict a Gaboriot for Greenall and Guerriero in the Becher

Gaboriot came third in November’s Sefton Chase at Aintree.

SATURDAY also sees prestigious action up at Aintree in the shape of the Grade Three Becher Handicap Chase (2.07pm).

The runners will have to contest 21 famous Grand National fences, so there’s no harm identifying contenders who’ve got experience over the uniquely testing obstacles.

King Turgeon immediately comes to mind after his spring-heeled victory on the National course in the Grand Sefton back in November.

He impressed me on the day, but he’s understandably well-found in the betting for this as the 9/2 favourite, and I’m keen to find some value with GABORIOT who’s next in the market.

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s charge ran a cracker when third behind King Turgeon in the Sefton, especially considering the trip would have been on the sharp side for a horse who won over four miles in May.

He’s bound to appreciate the three-and-a-quarter-mile trip on Saturday, and I was encouraged by how he took to the Aintree test in November – a marked improvement on his unseating in the Foxhunters’ in April.

What weight he carries hinges on whether the top-weight Coko Beach will run, but whether he does or not, he’ll still be carrying a featherweight, and it’ll be hard for any horse to give a lot of weight away to such a progressive chaser.

Chianti Classico is also a fascinating contender in here, and siding against him feels a bit like cheating on an old friend after he did us such a good turn at Cheltenham back in March.

It looks like Kim Bailey is readying his Festival winner for a crack at the National, so keep an eye on him, but the case for Gaboriot is clear and at 11/2, he’s a knocking each-way bet.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Gaboriot e/w 2.07pm Aintree