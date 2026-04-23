TITAN Group to Host Retail Shareholder Event

TITAN Group (Brussels:TITC) announces that it will host an in-person Retail Shareholder Event on Monday, May 25, 2026, at 18:00, at the King George Hotel, Athens (3 Vasileos Georgiou A’ Street, 10564, Syntagma Square).

During the event, Dimitri Papalexopoulos, Chair of the Board of Directors, and TITAN Group’s Management team – represented by Marcel Cobuz, Chair of the Group Executive Committee, Leonidas Canellopoulos, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer, and John Ioannou, Group CFO – will provide individual shareholders with a clear and accessible overview of the company’s strategy, performance and value creation priorities. The presentation will last approximately 45 minutes and will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A session.

The event will focus on the following key areas:

– The company’s strategic priorities & 2029 financial targets, as presented during the 2025 Investor Day.

– Updates on financial performance and cash generation.

– The Group’s capital allocation framework, including shareholder returns.

Shareholders wishing to attend the event are requested to confirm their participation by Friday, May 8, 2026. Registration may be completed by telephone at +30 210 259 1257 or via email at ir@titanmaterials.com.

For shares held through the Greek Central Securities Depository, shareholder status will be verified through the Company’s share register. For shares held through Euroclear, a relevant confirmation from the custodian is required. Presentation of a valid National ID card or Passport will be required for admission. Below is an indicative agenda of the event.

Monday, May 25, 2026: Retail Shareholder Event, King George Hotel, Athens

17:30-18:00: Registration and identification

18:00-18:45: Presentation by TITAN Group Management

18:45-19:15: Q&A session with ΤΙΤΑΝ Group Management

19:15-19:45: Cocktail dinner

The Retail Investor Event aims to enhance transparency and engagement with individual investors. No material new information will be disclosed in the event beyond what has already been publicly communicated.

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe – including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France – and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. The Group’s commitment to responsible growth is reflected in its net-zero ambition for 2050, its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and its continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series. The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and on Euronext Athens, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423470385/en/

Contact

media@titanmaterials.com