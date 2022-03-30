How England Women came back from brink to bag Cricket World Cup semi

England lost their opening three matches in the tournament before Heather Knight and her team went on an unbeaten run to the semis. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Less than three weeks ago England, the reigning Women’s Cricket World Cup champions, looked to be down and out after losing their third consecutive group match to South Africa in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, however, Heather Knight’s team have a shot at redemption against the Proteas as their unlikely return from the brink of humiliation sees them play South Africa in the semi-finals for a spot in Sunday’s final.

“It says a lot about this group, the way we have turned things around. Not getting too down. We were on the wrong end of a few close ones,” said Knight after her side won their fourth consecutive match to reach the semi-finals.

Spanish football’s LaLiga backs financial fair play shake-up as “major step forwards” Spanish football’s LaLiga backs financial fair play shake-up as “major step forwards”

“I would have certainly bitten your hand off a few weeks ago to be in this situation. Confidence is high after those four wins. I still think we can get better, there are a few little things we can do. If we can bring that on Thursday to get to the final, I’ll be very happy.”

To the brink

Until recently, this year had been dreadful for England’s women. They went winless in the Ashes Down Under against Australia, registering just four points to the Aussies’ 12.

Then came the World Cup, just across the Tasman Sea, and it began horribly. A patchy run-chase scuppered any chance of an opening victory against their Ashes rivals before Knight’s team again failed to reach their target in the second match, against the West Indies.

Defeat to South Africa compounded England’s wretched start to the defence of their World Cup crown, which they so brilliantly snatched by nine runs against India at Lord’s in 2017.

Suddenly, England were within one match of being dumped out of a tournament in which they hold a record number of wins. Just three games in, they were reliant not just on their own results but on other teams losing to stay in contention.

Knight and day

The pressure was on. But first the win came and then the confidence followed. England chased a poor 134 from India in just 31 overs to get their opening victory on the board before eclipsing New Zealand’s score of 203 two weeks ago.

“There was a lot of noise about must-win games but as a team we perform so well under pressure,” bowler Sophie Ecclestone has said.

Two narrow wins wouldn’t have sat comfortably with any of the management team; England needed to motor – and that’s exactly what they started to do.

After bowling them out for just 105, England beat Pakistan by nine wickets largely thanks to a Danni Wyatt knock of 76 not out.

Knight’s side then crushed Bangladesh by 100 runs which, combined with India’s late collapse in form, carried England through to the semi-finals.

England vs South Africa

“We’ve built a little bit of momentum and we’ve started to peak, hopefully at the right time,” the captain said.

“It was a close game and a tough loss against South Africa earlier in the competition. Now it’s a fresh slate and it’s about what happens on the day.

“South Africa have been playing really good cricket and will be tough to beat. We’ve got a lot of experience of playing in semi-finals and being successful, but we have to turn up and try to bring our best cricket.”

Between them and a fifth World Cup title lies the Proteas and then a final against Australia or the West Indies, who also both toppled England in the group stage.

England haven’t cited any bonding session, wellness retreat or locker room hairdryer treatment for their astonishing turnaround, but simply their ability to perform under pressure.

They lost just once on their way to World Cup glory on home soil in 2017, when they toppled South Africa in the semi-final to earn a place in the final.

And while a repeat of that will be on the minds of England this time around, their battle from the depths has already showcased their resilience and grit.