Buttler: England cannot be consumed by World Cup permutations

England cricket captain Jos Buttler has said that his side must not be “consumed” by permutations as the defending T20 Cricket World Cup champions face being dumped from the competition.

Having drawn against Scotland due to the rain, England suffered a heavy loss to Australia to leave their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

“The situation will unfold during the game,” Buttler said.

“First of all we’ve got no chance unless we win so we’re fully focused on trying to win the game and hopefully if we can do that maybe we’ll get in a position where we can affect the net run-rate.

“Our focus has to be on what we can do with our performance.”

England take on Oman on Thursday before facing Namibia in their final group game.

Yesterday Pakistan beat Canada by seven wickets to keep their T20 Cricket World Cup hopes alive.

Afeter a shock defeat to the USA was backed up with a second against India in New York City, Pakistan needed to beat their opponents to stay in the mix.

Muhammad Rizwan got 53 of Pakistan’s 107 runs as they chased Canada’s 106 – opener Aaron Johnson knocked 52 runs for the Canadians at the Nassau County stadium.