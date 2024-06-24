England to face India in T20 Cricket World Cup semi-finals

England will take on India in the semi-finals of the T20 Cricket World Cup after Rohit Sharma, captain of the tournament favourites, knocked 92 runs off 41 balls in a 24-run win over Australia.

The result means England will head to Guyana to take on India on Thursday afternoon.

Having lost Virat Kohli for zero, Sharma piled on the runs with help from the likes of Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube as India reached 205 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Saint Lucia.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers, conceding just 14 runs for his four overs – he took the wicket of Kohli.

In response opener Travis Head knocked 76 runs and Mitchell Marsh added a further 37 but they were unable to reach India’s total, finishing their 20 overs on 181-7.

It means defending champions England will face India in the final four. Tournament favourites India have not won a T20 Cricket World Cup title since its inaugural edition in 2007, and haven’t reached the final since 2014.

India captain Rohit said: “That’s what I have to do at the top of the order, see what the bowlers are trying to do and play accordingly.

“There was a strong breeze. They changed their plan, so I had to open up the other side of the field. We need to be smart, which I backed myself to do.

“Bowlers are smart, so you have to open up all sides of the field. That was what was going through my mind.

“It was a good wicket and you want to back yourself to play those kinds of shots. I’m glad it came off very well today.”