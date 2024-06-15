£180m IPL franchise brand values RANKED in new data

The business value of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has risen to $16.4bn while the brand value has increased in 2024, according to a report.

The Chennai Super Kings reportedly now have a brand value of $231m with all but one side – the Lucknow Super Giants – coming in above $100m.

The data, from global investment bank Houlihan Lokey, reportedly reflects the “continued strength and global appeal” of the IPL.

Big money league?

It is in part due to the extension of the title sponsorship with Tata Group for another five years, for approximately $300m.

“The collaboration with TATA Group for the title sponsorship of IPL 2024-28 is a significant milestone in IPL’s journey,” IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal said at the time of the deal’s announcement. “The record-breaking sum of INR 2500 crore by TATA Group is a testament to the immense value and appeal that the IPL holds in the world of sports.

The report goes on to say that “the IPL has proved to be an advertisers’ delight and the most coveted asset in cricket. On average, a T20 match will have around 80 to 100 ad slots strategically placed between overs, innings break, timeouts, and after fall of wickets.”

IPL legacy

Harsh Talikoti, Senior Vice President, Corporate Valuation Advisory Services at Houlihan Lokey said: “The IPL has solidified its status as a premier sports league on the global stage, showcasing an exceptional blend of sportsmanship, entertainment, and commercial success.

“The eight legacy teams that have been a part of the IPL for a long time are now able to reap substantial profits from both the central pool’s income distribution and their own franchise revenues from sponsorships, gate receipts, and merchandise sales.

“For the same reason, private equity investments have become increasingly prevalent in the IPL ecosystem in recent years with CVC Capital and Redbird Capital acquiring stakes in IPL franchisees.

Mr. Manoj Badale, Lead Owner of Rajasthan Royals, speaking to Houlihan Lokey said: “The IPL as a product has always been highly investible.

“Having been inspired by US sports leagues, and particularly the model of the NFL, the IPL was always going to attract institutional investors. A closed league (no relegation) offers long-term security, a ‘hard’ salary cap ensures a level playing field and competitive parity, and an equitable commercial model—in which central income is split equally among franchises—secures contractual revenue for franchises.”

IPL team Brand Valuations 2024