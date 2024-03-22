IPL 2024: How to watch in UK, who’s playing and everything else you need to know

Chennai Super Kings’ captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 3, 2023. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE (Photo by R.SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images)

The Indian Premier League is upon us again, with some of the world’s top cricketers preparing to get very rich play in the sport’s richest competition.

You may be wondering when the IPL starts and finishes, how to watch it in the UK, who is playing this year and who is the highest-paid player. If so, SEO has brought you to the right place. Read on.

When is IPL 2024?

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is back in its traditional slot at the beginning of spring.

Matches begin today, Friday 22 March, and the final is scheduled to take place on 26 May.

Only the first 21 matches have been announced, however. IPL organisers are waiting on the timings of India’s looming general election before finalising the remainder.

How can I watch IPL 2024 in the UK?

All matches will be shown on Sky Sports, which has renewed its deal for the exclusive rights in the UK and Ireland until 2027.

It also has the contract for every game of the Women’s Premier League, which culminated last weekend.

Who is playing? Teams

The IPL is made up of 10 franchises, including reigning champions Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Who is playing? Players

IPL 2024 features the usual array of talent from the subcontinent, sprinkled with a few big-name overseas stars, including 13 English players.

They include Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Johnny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes (Punjab Kings), Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings), and Phil Salt (Kolkata Knight Riders).

Mark Wood was due to play for Lucknow Super Giants but pulled out due to injury, while team-mate David Willey is set to miss the start of the IPL for personal reasons.

Big names set to take part include Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings), David Warner (Delhi Capitals), Kane Williamson (Gujarat Titans) and Rilee Rossouw (Punjab Kings).

England’s Jos Buttler is back in IPL 2024 for another stint with Rajasthan Royals

Who is the highest paid player in IPL 2024?

Aussie stars Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins commanded the biggest fees in the auction.

Starc cost Kolkata Knight Riders 25.75 crore (£2.45m), while Sunrisers Hyderabad paid 20.50 crore (£1.95m) for Cummins.

Both fees surpassed the previous record set by Punjab Kings and Sam Curran last year.