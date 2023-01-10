SA20: What is it, when is it on and why people keep talking about the IPL

Newlands will host the opening match of the SA20 tonight. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

South Africa’s Twenty20 competition, the SA20, starts tonight with six teams owned by IPL franchises battling for the inaugural trophy. Here’s what you need to know.

The SA20 teams

There are six teams in this competition, all privately-owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. The Joburg Super Kings, Durban’s Super Giants, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will compete for the inaugural title this year.

The Super Giants will play at Kingsmead, the Super Kings will play at Wanderers, Cape Town will host their games at the iconic Newlands, the Royals’ home ground will be Boland Park, Centurion will host the Capitals and St George’s Park will play host to Eastern Cape.

The format

Beginning tonight at a sold out Newlands, the group stages will consist of 30 matches in a round robin format.

Thereafter there will be two semi-finals on 8 and 9 February before a final on the 11th of the same month.

A team can receive five points for a win if their run rate is 1.25 times that of the opposition while a win without this run rate will see a team handed four points.

A tie will see both teams awarded three points with a no result handing each franchise two points – there will be zero points for a loss.

At the end of the round robin format, the top ranked side will play the fourth ranked side and the second ranked side will play the third ranked side in the semi-finals.

TV

The SA20 league will broadcast on Sky Sports.

The British broadcaster signed signed a five-year deal to show the league.

“We are thrilled to add the SA20 to our portfolio of cricket rights,” Sky Sports’s director of cricket, Bryan Henderson, said. “We believe it will be a terrific competition with some of the best English players involved.”