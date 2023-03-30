How to watch the 2023 IPL, which starts TOMORROW

Tomorrow sees the beginning of the 16th IPL season, the Indian domestic T20 competition leading the way for franchise cricket. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Tomorrow sees the beginning of the 16th IPL season, the Indian domestic T20 competition leading the way for franchise cricket.

But how can you watch it, who is in it, which fixtures are this weekend and what are the odds? We take a look.

How to watch the IPL

The IPL will, for the first time, see matches broadcast on streaming platform DAZN. The site initially joined up with free-to-air broadcaster ITV for the rights to this season but eventually did a deal with traditional cricketing giants Sky Sports.

DAZN will broadcast all IPL matches while Sky Sports will be showing games too.

A DAZN subscription will set you back £9.99 per month while a Sky subscription could be around £25 per month for all channels.

The action kicks off tomorrow with the opening ceremony at 12pm UK time before the first match three hours later.

On days where there are two matches, the first will get going at 11am while the second leg will begin at 3pm.

DAZN can be streamed on mobile devices, Smart TV’s, Fire Stick, and games consoles.

England players

There are a number of England players in the IPL this season. Though the likes of Jonny Bairstow have chosen to stay home, there is quality in abundance to display across the next six weeks.

Chennai Super Kings: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali

Delhi Capitals: Phil Salt

Punjab Kings: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Mumbai Indians: Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals: Joe Root, Jos Buttler

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Adil Rashid

Lucknow Super Giants: Mark Wood

This weekend’s matches

With the competition starting tomorrow, here are the fixtures for the coming days:

Friday

3pm: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Saturday

11am: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

3pm: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Sunday

11am: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

3pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

IPL odds

As is with such a popular league, the betting market is competitive. Betfair has provided City A.M. with the latest odds for this year’s IPL.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans are favourites with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in behind.

The Punjab Kings have been given the longest odds on the Exchange.