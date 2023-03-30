How to watch the 2023 IPL, which starts TOMORROW
Tomorrow sees the beginning of the 16th IPL season, the Indian domestic T20 competition leading the way for franchise cricket.
But how can you watch it, who is in it, which fixtures are this weekend and what are the odds? We take a look.
How to watch the IPL
The IPL will, for the first time, see matches broadcast on streaming platform DAZN. The site initially joined up with free-to-air broadcaster ITV for the rights to this season but eventually did a deal with traditional cricketing giants Sky Sports.
DAZN will broadcast all IPL matches while Sky Sports will be showing games too.
A DAZN subscription will set you back £9.99 per month while a Sky subscription could be around £25 per month for all channels.
The action kicks off tomorrow with the opening ceremony at 12pm UK time before the first match three hours later.
On days where there are two matches, the first will get going at 11am while the second leg will begin at 3pm.
DAZN can be streamed on mobile devices, Smart TV’s, Fire Stick, and games consoles.
England players
There are a number of England players in the IPL this season. Though the likes of Jonny Bairstow have chosen to stay home, there is quality in abundance to display across the next six weeks.
Chennai Super Kings: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali
Delhi Capitals: Phil Salt
Punjab Kings: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran
Mumbai Indians: Jofra Archer
Rajasthan Royals: Joe Root, Jos Buttler
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Adil Rashid
Lucknow Super Giants: Mark Wood
This weekend’s matches
With the competition starting tomorrow, here are the fixtures for the coming days:
Friday
3pm: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
Saturday
11am: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
3pm: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
Sunday
11am: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
3pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
IPL odds
As is with such a popular league, the betting market is competitive. Betfair has provided City A.M. with the latest odds for this year’s IPL.
Defending champions Gujarat Titans are favourites with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in behind.
The Punjab Kings have been given the longest odds on the Exchange.