WPL: Women’s Premier League cricket owners and are there links to IPL?

This afternoon sees the first ever Women’s premier League (WPL) match take place as the India-based domestic franchise competition, sister to the IPL, takes off.

Five teams will take part in the competition – the Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz.

The sides will compete in a double round-robin league format with eliminators and a final thereafter.

Here’s what you need to know about each team

Delhi Capitals

City: New Delhi

Owners: JSE Group–GMR Group

Captain: Meg Lanning

Head Coach Jonathan Batty

The New Delhi-based team is owned by steel and infrastructure firm JSW Group and airport and energy firm GMR Group. They will be captained by Australian top-order batter Meg Lanning – who has played 100 times for the Green and Golds – and coached by ex-Surrey and Gloucestershire wicket-keeper.

Gujarat Giants

City: Ahmedabad

Owners: Adani Group

Captain: Beth Mooney

Head Coach: Rachael Haynes

The men’s team triumphed in their first season of the IPL so the women will be looking to do the same this year in the WPL. They are owned by commodity trading business Adani Group. Beth Mooney – who has played 227 international T20 matches for Australia – will captain the side while fellow Australian Rachael Haynes will coach the side.

Mumbai Indians

City: Mumbai

Owners: Indiawin Sports

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Head Coach: Rachael Haynes

The Mumbai Indians are one of the favourites for this year’s WPL and are owned by Indiawin Sports – a sports management company with ownership of a number of ‘Indian’ franchises. They are coached by ex-England cricketer Charlotte Edwards and are captained by Indian all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur – the side also boast Nat Sciver-Brunt, who was paid the highest salary in English women’s cricket when she signed for the side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

City: Bangalore

Owners: Diageo

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Head Coach: Ben Sawyer

RCB are another of the sides who have a brother franchise in the IPL and they are owned by Diageo – an alcohol company headquartered in London. The side will be captained by Indian sensation Smriti Mandhana – who has scored 2,800 international T20 runs – and coached by Australian Ben Sawyer, who also coaches the New Zealand Women.

UP Warriorz

City: Lucknow

Owners: Capri Global

Captain: Alyssa Healy

Head Coach: Jon Lewis

The Warriorz are new to Indian domestic cricket and are owned by Capri Global, a non-banking financial company. The Lucknow based side will be captained by Australian Alyssa Healy – whose top score is 148 not out – and they’ll be coached by Brit Jon Lewis – who is the current England Women’s head coach.