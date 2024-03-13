Grieving Brook turns back on £400k IPL contract

TAROUBA, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – DECEMBER 21: Harry Brook of England is dismissed by Gudakesh Motie of West Indies during the 5th T20 International between the West Indies and England at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on December 21, 2023 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Explosive England cricketer Harry Brook has snubbed this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the death of his grandmother.

The batter missed England’s tour to India earlier this year and has subsequently pulled out of his IPL contract with the Delhi Capitals.

The 25-year-old Yorkshireman was purchased by the franchise for £380,000 and joins the likes of Joe Root and Ben Stokes in missing the tournament.

He was released last year by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who paid £1.35m, after a poor season.

“I lost my grandmother last month – she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather,” Brook said.

“It makes me so happy that she was able to see me play cricket for England. I’m proud that she could collect some of the awards I have won over the last couple of years when I couldn’t be there and I know she enjoyed doing that.”

The IPL begins on 22 March with the final set to take place at the end of May.

The international team are next in action in the T20 format of the game, at home to Pakistan, in May before a T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States in June.

England’s next Test match will take place against the West Indies in July at Lord’s.

IPL teams

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Joints, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujrat Titans.