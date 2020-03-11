Horse Racing Betting Tips: In the money, money, money if backing Aba and Bob

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

TODAY’s action concludes with the Kim Muir Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase (5.30pm) and as has become customary in these races, it often pays to follow both Jamie Codd and Derek O’Connor.

Both are superb pilots, as shown by Codd’s brilliant ride on Ravenhill in Tuesday’s National Hunt Chase and they are unsurprisingly riding the top-two in the market.

Codd rides last year’s National Hunt Chase winner Le Breuil and if in the same form here, will surely go well, while O’Connor gets the leg up on Champagne Platinum.

He’s been running in much better company than this and based on that he looks well-handicapped off a mark of 138.

However, he was available at 20/1 not that long ago and given he’s just 7/1 now, there looks to be value further down the market.

I like two at bigger prices starting with DEISE ABA for Philip Hobbs at 10/1.

The seven-year-old has really come to life over fences, particularly in his last two starts at Catterick and Sandown.

That Sandown win really rubberstamped him as a thorough stayer and given he won with plenty in hand, a rise of seven pounds could underestimate him.

It’s good to throw two darts at these competitive handicaps and the other I’m drawn to is BOB MAHLER at a juicy 25/1.

He represents the duo of Warren Greatrex and Noel McParlan who were victorious in 2018 with Missed Approach who had a similar build-up to his stablemate.

Missed Approach finished second in the Edinburgh National before winning this and Bob Mahler went one better when victorious at Musselburgh on his last start.

He has won over course and distance in the past and with stamina assured he looks a nice each-way bet.

