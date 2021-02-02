Hong Kong Racing Tips: Take on the fav with Chater Pins

YOU CAN guarantee that bettors will double-up on Maldives in his bid to follow-up last month’s track and trip victory, in the Stonecutters Island Handicap (12.45pm) over the extended mile.

Backed late on as if defeat was out of the question three weeks ago, this New Zealand bred galloper looked likely to come home alone when slicing through the field to lead at the furlong pole, but then suddenly found himself hanging on for dear life in the closing stages to win in a photo.

Maybe that was down to inexperience being only his seventh race, but a five-pound penalty and an awkward draw suggests he may be worth taking on.

This is not the strongest-looking Class 4 handicap at Happy Valley, and it may be worth taking a chance CHATER PINS, who looks about to reach his peak.

This son of top-class sire Pins, travelled like the best horse in the race before running into a brick wall with nowhere to go behind Wealthy Delight over the course and distance a fortnight ago.

Dropped 10 pounds in the handicap since the season started, and with ‘iron-man’ Neil Callan booked to ride, he is capable of springing a surprise and giving his trainer David Hayes a welcome change of fortune.

In the same race, keep an eye on front-running Thunder Stomp. This old campaigner ran his best race for some time at Sha Tin recently, and is exceptionally well-handicapped at his best.

POINTERS

Chater Pins (e/w) 12.45pm Happy Valley