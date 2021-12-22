Hong Kong Racing Tips: Size and Moreira the Savvy pick for a festive feast

Jockey Joao Moreira and trainer John Size are a partnership to follow

WITH Christmas Day fast approaching, bettors at Happy Valley will be banking on trainer John Size and jockey Joao Moreira to pay for their festive expenses over the holiday period.

Size and Moreira completed a hat-trick at the city track a week ago and they won’t be big odds to replicate that feat again when they combine with another trio of probable market leaders.

Former 11-time Hong Kong champion trainer Size can’t stop saddling winners at present.

The ‘Master Trainer’ has had 14 winners at the last 10 race-meetings and has a staggering record of 12 wins and 13 places from just 73 runners at the Valley this season.

With the deadly-duo presently combining for a 18% win strike rate, it’s understandable why the majority of punters will be clamouring to support them in multiple and exotic wagers.

The partnership starts with lightly-raced Dr Winning, who, with an inside draw in his favour, is sure to improve on his recent encouraging performance when taking his chance in the Westlands Handicap (12.45pm) over the extended mile.

Their best chance of success, however, is likely to be SAVVY DELIGHT, who lines-up in Division Two of the Tong Shui Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Exceed And Excel was unlucky not to win on his debut run after suffering interference when finishing a close-up fourth three weeks ago.

Seizing The Moment races off bottom-weight in the competitive finale, Division Two of the Java Handicap (2.50pm).

With three runs under his belt and now a step up in distance in his favour, he will also be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Savvy Delight 1.15pm Happy Valley