Hong Kong Racing Tips: Purton has Two Size-able chances at the Valley

PUNTERS must be rubbing their hands with anticipation as the unusual combination of trainer John Size and jockey Zac Purton team up on a highly-competitive nine-race programme at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

This is a rare occurrence which has only happened twice this season, with Size and leading jockey Joao Moreira normally glued together throughout the campaign.

With Moreira side lined through suspension, Purton must have been double quick on the mobile to the ‘Master Trainer’ and grabbed his chance to ride two leading chances for the stable, who are currently in a ding-dong battle for the trainers’ title with Caspar Fownes.

Progressive galloper SAVAQUIN finally got his act together with a devastating turn of foot when winning over the course and distance three weeks ago.

Even with a small penalty, he will be hard to stop in repeating that feat in the Hoi Yuen Handicap (12.45pm) over the extended mile, with the likes of Gift Of Lifeline and Looking Great looking the obvious threats.

It looked surprising that Purton had deserted progressive sprinter Igniting, to ride the talented but frustrating WIND N GRASS in the closing Hip Wo Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

That was until a look at the formbook revealed the Size-trained five-year-old is now a stone better off for a two-and-a-half length beating by Igniting on their form over the track and trip late last month.

POINTERS

Savaquin 12.45pm Happy Valley

Wind N Grass 2.50pm Happy Valley