Hong Kong Racing Tips: Purton and Tsui can grind out victory with Sergeant Pepper

Zac Purton and Me Tsui are a partnership to keep an eye on

TRAINER Me Tsui and jockey Zac Purton will be hoping that lightning strikes twice when they team up with SERGEANT PEPPER in the Robin Handicap (1.15pm) over five furlongs.

Purton had to get down to his minimum weight of 8st 8lbs and declare a pound overweight before winning by the narrowest of margins aboard Sparkling Dolphin for the Tsui stable at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The former four-time champion will once again be riding at his lightest when he takes the reins on potentially smart Sergeant Pepper, following the suspension of regular pilot Karis Teetan.

This son of top sire I Am Invincible produced an encouraging start to his Hong Kong career when just behind two useful speedsters Harmony N Blessed and Harmony Fire over the course and distance in October, but then blotted his copybook when stepped up to six furlongs the following month.

That form was too bad to be true, as he went out like a light after turning into the home straight, and the stewards weren’t happy either, making him trial again last week.

This time, the four-year-old strode to the front from the off and won without coming off the bridle in a smart time against some useful performers.

With his rivals including well-drawn Decisive Twelve, impressive last start winner Joyful Win and talented but unpredictable Triple Triple in opposition, this won’t be easy, but with another low draw in his favour and Purton riding at the top of his game, he should be hard to stop when unleashed down the home straight.

POINTERS

Sergeant Pepper 1.15pm Happy Valley