Hong Kong Racing Tips: Moreira to take out finale with Telecom Fighters

BETTORS will have to wait until the finale for the feature race of the day, the Class Two Fleming Handicap (3.50pm), worth around £200,000 in prize money, and run over the extended mile.

The dozen contenders include, course and distance winner Reliable Team, Group race performer, Not Usual Talent, and old campaigner Rattan, who makes his first appearance at the city-track at the age of eight, plus prolific course winners Solar Wai Wai and Sunshine Warrior.

The formbook suggests this is a tough one to call, but lurking near the bottom of the handicap is the Me Tsui-trained TELECOM FIGHTERS, who looks like he has been ear-marked for this contest since the season started.

Having finished an encouraging third to Californiadeepshot over an inadequate trip of seven furlongs at Sha Tin on the opening day of the season, the five-year-old returns to his favourite track and trip, where he has won three and placed in three, from just seven starts.

Starting from the inside draw in stall one is another bonus, as past records on the ‘A’ course show horses that race along the ‘golden highway’ have a 24 per cent win strike rate over the last three seasons.

If that wasn’t enough, reigning champion jockey Joao Moreira is back on board again.

The Magic Man must have found it tough going with arch-rival Zac Purton riding winners for fun recently, and he will be desperate to close the six-winner gap.

Moreira has an unblemished two from two record on the Australian gelding and is riding at his minimum weight.

Expect horse and jockey to dictate the pace from the off, and then be hard to catch in the short home straight.

POINTERS

Telecom Fighters 3.50pm Happy Valley