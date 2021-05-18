Hong Kong Racing Tips: Moreira can work his magic at Happy Valley

WITH racing returning to Happy Valley after a two-week break on Wednesday, be brave and bank on Joao Moreira waving his magic wand aboard the frustrating but hugely talented TRANSCENDENT in the Kam Tin River Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs.

To say the Tony Cruz-trained gelding has had a chequered life in Hong Kong is an understatement, with the five-year-old costing supporters plenty since starting his career in a blaze of glory when winning at Sha Tin early last year.

There was even talk about him progressing to Group company following that impressive triumph but that soon went by the wayside after a series of disappointments and his trainer left scratching his head in frustration.

There was a glimmer of light earlier this season, though, with a couple of good efforts behind the likes of Sight Success and potential superstar Courier Wonder, both at Sha Tin, but it’s when Cruz sent the former French-trained galloper to the inner-city circuit for the first-time last month that the old Transcendent suddenly re-emerged again.

He was desperately unlucky when, from an awkward draw, he produced a scorching turn of foot to nearly catch today’s rival Stock Legend in the closing stages and he is now eight pounds better off for half-a-length defeat.

It was a similar story a fortnight ago, when slicing his way through the pack down the home straight, his run was brought to an abrupt halt when clipping heels in the closing stages.

This time, with the all-important inside draw in his favour, and Moreira in the saddle, he has an obvious chance to atone.

POINTERS

Transcendent 3.15pm Happy Valley