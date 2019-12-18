Hong Kong Racing Tips: Moore’s lightweight Warrior can fly to Venus victory

IT HASN’T been easy for seven-time champion trainer John Moore recently.

The legendary handler, in his last season before retiring, has found lady luck hard to come by in the past few weeks.

Winners have been in short supply, especially at the Hong Kong International Races meeting at Sha Tin 10 days ago where Moore held such high hopes.

Firstly, Aethero, reckoned to be the next Pegasus, returned a sick horse after weakening in the Sprint and then Hong Kong’s favourite galloper, Beauty Generation, was beaten in the Mile.

Moore was visibly shaken by those results and it took him a week to get back to his ebullient best after welcoming Sprint Forward into the winners’ circle at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The 69-year-old sends a small but select band of gallopers to Happy Valley today and may reward his followers with an attractive-priced winner.

On paper, lightweight HAPPY WARRIOR faces a stiff task in the Venus Handicap (12.15pm) over six furlongs.

The Australian import is going to have to improve on his recent fourth to Meridian Genius over track and trip three weeks ago, especially with the likes of Prance Dragon, Fearless Fighter, and progressive Ballistic King in opposition.

However, Moore looks to have found the key to unlock more success from his six-year-old.

Having been ridden up with the pace for most of his career, a switch to more patient tactics has produced encouraging results which suggest he is better than his present rating.

With an inside draw in his favour and getting plenty of weight from his principle rivals, he can swoop late to take the prize.

POINTERS

Happy Warrior e/w 12.15pm Happy Valley