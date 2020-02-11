Hong Kong Racing Tips: Moore’s contender looks Stronger than his handicap rivals

JOCKEY Vincent Ho may have celebrated his 300th career winner at Happy Valley last week, but that is nothing compared to legendry trainer John Moore who reached an extraordinary milestone at Sha Tin on Sunday by saddling his 1700th winner in Hong Kong.

Moore, who faces compulsory age retirement at the end of the season, has won every big race that Hong Kong has had to offer.

In 35 years as a trainer, he has accumulated over £200m in prize money, a truly staggering figure.

He still has his sights fixed on more Group One success before his career comes to an end, including a tilt at the Dubai World Cup meeting next month with Aethero in the Al Quoz Sprint and Beauty Generation in the Dubai Turf.

Nearer home, Moore will be hoping that STRONGER finally confirms his high reputation when he lines-up in the Fanling Handicap (1.15pm) over five furlongs.

Moore still holds high aspirations that the three-year-old, who was sold at the 2018 Australian Easter Yearling Sales for over £500,000, can make it into Group company before the season ends.

His three-race career has been a learning curve, but there was lots to like about his latest effort when a close-up fourth in a Class 2 handicap over six furlongs at Sha Tin recently.

Down in class and suited by the step back in distance, he has been given an ideal draw in stall two and Zac Purton takes over the reins.

Berthed next to him is high-flying Hong Kong Win, representing the John Size and Joao Moreira partnership and looking for a hat-trick of wins.

This could be win number four for Size’s charge, but Stronger might just live up to his name and notch up a first win in the territory.

POINTERS

Stronger 1.15pm Happy Valley