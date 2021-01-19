Hong Kong Racing Tips: Lover a Glorious best

TRAINER Me Tsui finally looks set for a change of fortune when he saddles GLORIOUS LOVER in the competitive Sze Mei Handicap (12.45pm) over the extended mile.

Tsui, who has saddled a dozen winners this season, last visited the winners’ circle over the Christmas period, but most of his horses have still performed with credit since, and it’s only a matter of time before he hits the bullseye again.

Some eagle-eyed form students will remember this five-year-old gelding when he raced by the same name under the tutorage of Ed Walker in the UK and finished ninth behind Biometric in the 2019 Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Since then he has slowly but surely acclimatized to conditions in Hong Kong, and ran an encouraging race when third to progressive handicapper Incanto Prepared over the course and distance last month.

He can be rated even better than that performance, having been under-prepared for that contest, and will strip much fitter on this occasion having trialled in eye-catching fashion eight days ago.

His chance has been further boosted by the booking of Joao Moreira in the saddle, and a low draw in four presenting him with an ideal journey.

This won’t be easy with the likes of the Zac Purton-ridden Ever Laugh, Fast Pace and More Than Enough in opposition, but Glorious Lover looks a galloper who could still have a few points in front of the handicapper and can prove it today.

POINTERS

Glorious Lover 12.45pm Happy Valley