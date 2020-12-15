Hong Kong Racing Tips: Lor’s Runner looks sure to go well

SCORES Of Fun, after two near misses at the Valley in the last month, is guaranteed to be popular with racegoers to make it third time lucky, especially with Joao Moreira aboard, in the Elgin Handicap (2.50pm) over six-furlongs.

With Moreira’s arch-rival Zac Purton riding High Rise Soldier, another with a string of near misses to his name, these two gallopers will dominate the betting with bettors hoping to get a result in the ‘lucky last’.

As with the majority of sprints at the inner-city track, the early speed tempo will be fast and furious, with jockeys desperate to find a position near the rails in the two-bend contest.

Lurking near the bottom of the handicap is dual track and trip winner THE RUNNER who could prove an attractive proposition, especially with the golden inside draw number in his favour.

Having ended last season on a high by beating subsequent Class 2-rated California Rad, Frankie Lor’s gelding has been gradually working up to his peak, following three encouraging efforts since the season started.

There were lots to like about his latest performance behind Guy Dragon last month when making late progress from an awkward draw, but still looking just short of his best.

With Lor’s stable now in top form, having saddled half-a-dozen winners in the last fortnight, here is the chance for Karis Teetan’s mount to pounce late and take the spoils.

POINTERS

The Runner (e/w) 2.50pm Happy Valley