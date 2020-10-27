Hong Kong Racing Tips: Lor can reign Supreme at the Valley again

TRAINER Caspar Fownes maybe heading the trainers’ championship race at present, but hot on his heels is trainer Frankie Lor, who is in the middle of a purple patch.

Lor has saddled five winners and five places from just 26 runners in the last fortnight and completed a hat-trick at the Valley last week.

The former assistant to John Size sends half a dozen raiders to the inner-city track on Wednesday and will surely be disappointed if he leaves empty-handed.

It could pay to take a chance with his improving SUPREME PLUS who, on the formbook, has a couple of lengths to find with short-priced favourite Whiskey Neat in the Amazing Star Handicap (12.15m) over six furlongs.

Karis Teetan’s mount got too far back from the widest draw, before dashing strongly in the closing stages to finish behind the aforementioned runner-up Whiskey Neat a fortnight ago.

This time with a better draw in his favour, he can race closer to the early pace, and then use his trade-mark finishing kick to good effect in the closing stages.

Don’t ignore the stable’s representative Reliable Team in the closing Time Warp Handicap (2.50pm), but this looks a competitive contest, and a better proposition may prove TORNADO TWIST who is drawn for an ideal journey in the six-furlong Speed Vision Handicap (2.15pm).

Two encouraging efforts against better company this season will have bought him to his peak and the booking of Zac Purton, who takes over from an apprentice, is eye-catching.

POINTERS

Supreme Plus (e/w) 12.15pm Happy Valley

Tornado Twist 2.15pm Happy Valley