Hong Kong Racing Tips: King can give Teetan that winning Feeling

STARS have finally aligned for the Tony Millard-trained YOO YOO KING to record his first win of his career, when the six-year-old lines-up in the Harbour Handicap (1.15pm) over nine furlongs at Happy Valley.

Heath issues have curtailed the progress of this former South African galloper, who had previously finished placed in a Group Two as a three-year-old, but has only raced a dozen times in Hong Kong, due to niggling ailments.

The son of Gimmethegreenlight was transferred to former South African champion trainer Millard during the summer break, and has looked a different horse in the past few months.

With impressive track-work performances and an eye-catching trial in August, it was no surprise to see Yoo Yoo King step up on previous efforts, when beaten in a three-way photo over the extended mile at the city-track early last month.

The form of that race bears close scrutiny, with runner-up Meaningful Star, who met Yoo Yoo King at level weights in that contest, subsequently proving too good for today’s rivals World Famous, Wealthy Delight, Dynamic Eagle and unpredictable Superbella a fortnight ago.

The step up in distance should prove a major plus for a horse who looks a strong stayer, while the booking of leading jockey Karis Teetan, who has a good record when riding for the Millard stable,is another obvious pointer to his chances.

Turin Redstar bounced back to form when winning a competitive handicap over the extended mile at the beginning of last month, and despite a 5lb penalty still looks well handicapped. He looks the obvious threat, although the step up in distance, one he has a 0-3 record over, is a worry.

The Mauritian Magician, Teetan, has already hit the bullseye half a dozen times in the opening weeks of the season, and has an interesting book of rides on the card.

Improving Faribault, who finished last season on a winning note, has had a solid preparation for his seasonal run in the Jaffe Handicap (12.45pm) over five furlongs, while Highland Fortune has leading claims in the Fleming Handicap (3.50pm) over the extended mile, following his second to progressive C P Brave at Sha Tin recently.

The Richard Gibson-trained ERNEST FEELING is another eye-catching booking for Teetan, when the four-year-old takes his chance in the Lockhart Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

The Australian-bred gelding proved a model of consistency in his first season in Hong Kong, placing four times in six runs, which included an encouraging performance when runner-up to the smart and progressive Fa Fa in June.

Having had only limited gallops since returning from the summer break, the son of Epaulette looked promising when running away from his rivals in a recent trial at Happy Valley, and starts the season on an attractive mark.

He will be hard to keep out of the frame.

