Hong Kong Racing Tips: Jerry Chau’s a man in demand

IT WAS good to see young 7lb claimer Jerry Chau back in the limelight following a winning double at Sha Tin last Sunday.

The 20-year-old has suffered his ups and downs in Hong Kong this season. He’s sixth in the jockeys’ championship table with an impressive 32 winners but faces yet another suspension, his sixth for the season, for another misdemeanour last Wednesday.

That hasn’t stopped the majority of trainers in the territory queuing up for his services with only John Size not having used him.

With his 7lb allowance worth its weight in gold, it’s understandable that trainer Francis Lui was quick to book Chau to ride his all-weather specialist, ELITE PATCH, in the Parus Handicap (12:15pm).

The last time this consistent handicapper tasted success was at another evening meeting over the course and distance back in November, when he sprouted wings and put five lengths between himself and the rest of his rivals.

The handicapper obviously wasn’t happy, and it has taken half-a-dozen efforts to get him down to an attractive mark again against similar opposition.

Before taking Chau’s 7lb claim into account, he is now racing off only a 4lb higher mark from his last win and is one from one over the course and distance.

With the inside draw a bonus, expect Chau to have him ideally placed from the off and then make his bid for glory before the home straight.

POINTERS

Elite Patch 12.15pm Sha Tin