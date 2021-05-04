Hong Kong Racing Tips: It's worth a Bet on Hong Kong

WEDNESDAY’S feature race is the Class 2 Hok Yuen Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs and it has to be one of the toughest contests seen at Happy Valley this season, with all dozen contenders holding chances on their best form.

With the draw possibly playing an important role in the result, the likes of improving Shining Gem and in-form Handsome Bo Bo hold the best credentials, with favourable inside draws giving them some advantage.

Prolific course and distance winner California Rad returns to his favourite track after a series of below-par efforts at Sha Tin, but an outside draw is a worry.

Joao Moreira’s mount Guy Dragon is another returning to the city track, after failing to shine at Sha Tin. He is two-from-two at the Valley, but is another mapped to get a wide journey.

With the smart top-weight Will Power having the worst of the draw, the race is set-up for a possible upset.

HONG KONG BET fits that criteria, having little form to recommend in his last couple of races until delving deeply into the form-book.

His effort behind Kurpany in March was much better than his final finishing position suggested, where he was impeded on many occasions, but still produced the quickest closing 400 metres sectional time in the race.

It was a similar story behind Courier Wonder at Sha Tin recently, where he was again blocked at a crucial stage, but finished close-up behind the placed horses.

He is likely to need plenty of luck, but this two-time track winner has dropped seven pounds in the ratings since the season started and is capable of outrunning his odds.

POINTERS

Hong Kong Bet (e/w) 3.50pm Happy Valley