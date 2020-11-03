Hong Kong Racing Tips: It could be a Red letter day at Sha Tin

FORMBOOK students always have a degree of suspicion about all-weather racing in Hong Kong, especially when held under floodlights.

Whether it’s the humidity getting into the surface or the track being rolled at different times during racing, there are always a number of surprise results which have no rhyme or reason.

Past records on the surface suggest the draw doesn’t play an important role in results, although horses with double-figure numbers in extended mile races have a tough task with the first bend so close to the start.

Normally horses who race prominently from the off have a good record on the surface and it’s worth paying particular attention to the first couple of races, where probable leaders like Demons Rock and Viva Council in the Tsim Mei Fung Handicap (11.15am) and Charitydream in the Wa Mei Shan Handicap (11.45am) have winning chances.

One horse who loves to be up with the early speed from the off is RED ELYSEES who lines-up in the Shek Uk Shan Handicap (12.15pm) over nine furlongs.

This consistent Manfred Mann-trained galloper has already run twice this season, both times just being touched off in the closing stages at Happy Valley.

His all-weather form, however, is worth close scrutiny, having finished second to highly-progressive Righteous Doctrine in a competitive handicap over course and distance in February.

He now races off a six-pound lower mark here and with a front-running role in his favour, he should take some catching.

POINTERS

Red Elysees (e/w) 12.15pm Sha Tin