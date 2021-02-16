Hong Kong Racing Tips: Ho Ready to Conquer all

BETTORS must have been on good terms with themselves following the results of the Chinese New Year meeting at Sha Tin on Sunday.

On what is the biggest turnover day of the Hong Kong racing calendar, with a record £180 million bet, the majority of winners were well supported, leaving punters in good spirits for the new year ahead.

One jockey who would have gained plenty of plaudits during the afternoon’s action was local pilot Vincent Ho, who continues to prove his consistency having ridden another well-supported double, and taking his score to 34 wins for the season.

It’s been said on numerous occasions, but 30-year-old Ho has taken his jockeyship skills to another level, and his partnership with Hong Kong pin-up horse Golden Sixty has seen his confidence rocket sky-high.

He has a full-book of rides at Happy Valley on Wednesday, with the likes of Victory in Hand in the Mut Wah Handicap (11.15pm), improving Moonluck in the Mut Wah Handicap (12.15pm) and Gift Of Lifeline in the Hoi Yuen Handicap (12.45pm) all capable of going close.

His stand-out ride, however, looks to be READY CONQUEROR in the Wai Yip Handicap (11.45am), who can be rated much better than his strong finishing fourth behind a couple of today’s rivals, Viva Mama and Dr Eq at the track last month.

On that occasion, with an inexperienced claimer aboard, he suffered a desperate journey throughout the contest and can be considered an unlucky loser.

With an inside draw in his favour this time, and Ho aboard, he is mapped for a trouble-free trip, and capable of gaining compensation.

POINTERS

Ready Conqueror 11.45am Happy Valley