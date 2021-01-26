Hong Kong Racing Tips: Force to be as good as Ever

ONE OF Hong Kong’s most successful partnerships of trainer Danny Shum and jockey Zac Purton look set for another winner when they team up with improving three-year-old EVER FORCE in the Ice House Handicap (12.15pm).

Shum is in red-hot form at present, saddling seven winners and 11 places from his last 45 runners, and his record reads even better,when he teams up with reigning champ Purton.

The partnership has a 42% win and place strike-rate this season, including last Sunday’s easy Sha Tin victor Winner Method.

No wonder bettors sit up and take note when the combination match-up.

A winner of his only trial back in Australia, this son of Toronado improved on his first-up effort in December, when staying on strongly in the closing stages behind Nordic Warrior over the course and distance three weeks ago.

The inside draw is a massive bonus to his chances, with records showing that number has a 26% win strike-rate over the last three seasons.

With racing taking place on the infamous ‘C+3’ track, it’s imperative to find horses that have low draw numbers, and who will race close-up to the early pace from the off.

With Ever Force mapped to sit just behind the early pace-setters, he should be in the ideal position to pounce late and collar principle threat Peak to Peak, who may have to work too hard early on from an awkward draw.

POINTERS

Ever Force 12.15pm Happy Valley