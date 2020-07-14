Hong Kong Racing Tips: Fighter to come Racing home in Valley finale

IT HASN’T been easy for form students in Hong Kong this season with plenty of surprise results and the form-book disappearing into orbit on numerous occasions.

If there has been one redeeming feature of the action at Happy Valley it has been the impressive form of jockey Zac Purton, and it’s easy to see why so many thousands of bettors follow him blindly at the track.

From 257 rides at the tight turning circuit this season, he has just over a 23% win-rate, with 60 wins, and an astonishing 49% place record.

The reigning champ has a full-book of rides on Wednesday, most of which will be at the forefront of the betting.

He has a host of winning chances, notably, Kinda Cool in the Tsap Tseung Handicap (1.45pm), and last start winners Alpha Hedge in the Shing Ping Handicap (2.45pm) and Star Shine in the Hawthorn Handicap (3.15pm).

If a couple of those oblige, you can guarantee there will be plenty of all-up money riding on sprinter Victoriam, who will be seeking to defy a six-pound penalty and complete a hat-trick over six furlongs in the closing Cheong Ming Handicap (3.50pm).

However, this might be an opportunity to take a chance on the bottom-weight RACING FIGHTER, who finished behind Victoriam last start, but is now six pounds better off for a one-and-a-half length defeat, and is also importantly drawn low.

In that contest three weeks ago, Racing Fighter found himself too far back in the early stages of the contest, but still rattled off the fastest closing sectional time of the race.

Having won off a four-pound higher mark at the end of last season, and with in-form Matthew Poon taking over in the saddle, he is going to represent some great value in an open-looking contest.

POINTERS

Racing Fighter (e/w) 3.50pm Happy Valley