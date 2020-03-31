Hong Kong Racing Tips: Doctrine looks a Beauty of a ride for Moreira

JOAO Moreira will be the jockey to follow for the majority of local racing fans when the action gets underway on the all-weather at Sha Tin today.

‘Magic Man’ Moreira delivered a five-timer, much to the delight of his many thousands of supporters, at the same course on Sunday and they will be anticipating more of the same.

With seven rides booked on the eight-race card, and most of them at the forefront of the betting, he looks set for another highly-successful afternoon.

With trainer John Size’s stable running to form, highlighted with a treble on Sunday, expect plenty of support for the combination with Aurora Steed in the Silvermine Bay Handicap (12.15pm) and Excel Delight in the Kiu Tsui Handicap (1.45pm).

Excel Delight suffered a tough run from an outside draw when caught close home by Touch Of Luck recently and will start at short odds to go one better.

He is, however, handicapped up to his best form and it may be worth taking a chance with the Caspar Fownes-trained Australian import DAILY BEAUTY, who caught the eye when a strong-finishing sixth over course and distance back in February.

That was a good run from an outside draw and with stall three now in his favour, he should get an ideal journey and will be hard to keep out of the frame.

Moreira will also have high hopes of Ka Ying Brilliance improving sufficiently to reverse the form with rival Hidden Spirit in the Tung Wan Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile, while he’ll be confident the consistent Buddies will have a fitness edge over his principle rivals in the finale, the Cheung Sha Handicap (3.50pm).

His best ride, however, could prove to be RIGHTEOUS DOCTRINE who seeks to overcome a 5lb penalty in the Hap Mun Bay Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

The form-book says the Michael Chang-trained galloper faces a tough ask confirming placings with the likes of Red Elysees and Enfolding on their track and trip form in February, but that is only half the story.

Moreira produced a masterclass in patient tactics that day, waiting for a gap to appear down the home straight and then dashing strongly in the closing stages to win more comfortably than the three-quarters of a length verdict suggested.

From another favourable inside draw, he is mapped for a similar journey and can make his impressive finishing kick count down the home straight.

In the same race, keep an eye on the Douglas Whyte-trained More Than A Horse who makes his debut on the all-weather surface.

This son of American Group One-winning dirt performer More Than Ready has steadily improved throughout the season, but still remains well-handicapped. He is capable of making the frame.

