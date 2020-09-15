Hong Kong Racing Tips: City can get Valley punters Smiling

YOU CAN guarantee that Sell My Sole, representing trainer John Size and jockey Joao Moreira, will be everyone’s banker of the afternoon when he lines-up from the plumb inside draw in the Po Lam Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs.

This lightly-raced New Zealand-bred gelding showed ability in all three races last season and will be expected to improve dramatically.

With Moreira back in the saddle, he is going to start a red-hot favourite, but offers no value against some experienced track specialists who are capable of surprising at their best.

Talking of Moreira, the ‘Magic Man’ was not at his best on Lightning Steed last week, when tactically outridden by a front-running ride from Zac Purton on Alpha Hedge.

Lightning Steed makes a quick reappearance in the Class 3 Lei Yue Mun Handicap (2.15pm), but this time with Matthew Chadwick in the saddle, he can prove better than last week’s form, especially with an inside draw again.

Lower down in the handicap, the progressive SMILING CITY makes plenty of appeal, especially after suffering a tough journey over course and distance in June, but still running away from the opposition in the closing stages.

With his trainer Douglas Whyte getting off the mark for the season at Sha Tin last Sunday, and a recent eye-catching trial a bonus, he offers plenty of value.

POINTERS

Smiling City (e/w) 2.15pm Happy Valley