Hong Kong Racing Tips: Chariot in with an Excellent chance

REIGNING champion trainer Ricky Yiu has found it tough going in Hong Kong this season, with only 18 winners and languishing mid-table in the trainers’ championship.

This is due to having a stable full of handicappers who, after last season’s successful exploits, are too high in the ratings and are waiting for some relief from the handicapper.

One horse from the stable who has progressed from last season is EXCELLENT CHARIOT, who takes his chance in the Bowrington Handicap (2:15pm) over six furlongs.

After winning a couple of early season sprints, this son of Jimmy Choux stepped up in class but found potential top-class sprinter Sight Success too hot to handle at Sha Tin back in January.

Back at Happy Valley the following month and having to go back from an outside draw, he produced an eye-catching effort when coming wide into the short straight, but finishing off with a flourish to pip today’s rival Wind N Grass for fourth spot behind improving speedster Equaletta Blitz.

From a similar mark in the handicap, but with a low draw in his favour this time, he is mapped to get an ideal journey and is capable of making his strong finishing kick count in the closing stages.

The likes of last start winner Triple Triple, despite an eight-pound penalty and outside draw, and Wind N Grass, who is reunited with Purton following a narrow defeat, look the obvious threats but Excellent Chariot could offer some value in a wide-open contest.

POINTERS

Excellent Chariot (e/w) 2.15am Happy Valley