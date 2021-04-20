Hong Kong Racing Tips: Capital to Star for Caspar Fownes

TRAINER Caspar Fownes will surely be praying to the gods of fortune for a change of luck before he arrives at Happy Valley today.

The former champion trainer hasn’t had a winner since he saddled Sky Darci to victory in the Hong Kong Derby on March 21st.

A losing sequence of 55 may look bad in the record books, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. The stable has had 20 places, with many of them looking sure-fire winners until the closing stages.

Fownes will be hoping he can live up to his title of ‘King of the Valley’, a track where he has already saddled 31 winners at the track this season, when he is represented in eight of the nine races.

The likes of improving stayer Arrogant (11:45am) and Wonder Brahma, who will likely be a warm favourite in the six-furlong sprint (12:45pm), have winning chances, while rejuvenated Land Power should go close in the mile handicap (1:15pm).

One horse that would give Fownes plenty of satisfaction by winning again is highly regarded CAPITAL STAR, who seeks to redeem his reputation in the Queen’s Road Central Handicap (3:15pm).

This exciting Australian import cost bettors a fortune when a heavy odds-on favourite and beaten into fourth place over the course and distance last month.

With blinkers applied for the first time, equipment in which he won three times in Australia wearing, and a recent impressive winning trial, he should prove hard to beat.

POINTERS

Capital Star 3.15pm Happy Valley