Hong Kong Racing Tips: Bulletproof chance at the Valley

WILL this be the day that frustrating Cheerful Day finally loses his maiden tag in the Spruce Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile?

The Francis Lui gelding has had seven starts, making the frame six times, but costing his supporters a fortune having started favourite on half-a-dozen times occasions.

Drawn wide in a handful of races with double-figure numbers are obvious excuses and connections must be hoping a change of scenery –his first run at the Valley – will bring a change of fortune.

The fact Joao Moreira has stayed loyal to the four-year-old, having already ridden him four times in the past, suggests bettors will be supporting him blindly again but his draw again is a worry.

Stall eight is an awkward number and he is mapped to get caught wide early on and although he could prove different class to his rivals, he still looks a risky proposition.

A better alternative is last start winner BULLETPROOF who provided fast improving Brazilian pilot Ruan Maia with his first winner in the territory last month.

Trainer Ricky Yiu’s four-year-old has always looked to have plenty of ability, and finally came good with a brave victory over the course and distance three weeks ago.

On that occasion, from an outside draw, he had to circumnavigate a clear passage down the home straight but still managed to flash home and win in the closing stages.

This time with the inside draw a bonus, he is set for an ideal journey and can prove hard to beat.

POINTERS

Bulletproof (e/w) 1.45pm Happy Valley